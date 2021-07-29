WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Washington High School

Washington School District will unveil its new football uniforms Friday at Prexie Community Night in the high school parking lot from 5 to 9 p.m.

Athletic director and head football coach Mike Bosnic said the new uniforms will be officially revealed at 6 p.m. and the old uniforms will be auctioned off as a team fundraiser.

In addition to the uniform auction, there will be a variety of games and activities, including a dunk tank with special “dunkees,” and a 50/50 raffle.

Families can enjoy food available from vendors, including Zoup, Chick-Fil-A, Lindsey the Baker, Frost Fairy, Hometown Hotdogs, Dos Bros Taco Shack, Eric Miller, Sarris, and Crazy Horse.

