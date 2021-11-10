Washington County School District Superintendent Dr. James Konrad resigned from his position on Monday after accepting the top job at a school district in eastern Pennsylvania.
Konrad, who has served in the district’s top position since July 2017, has taken a position as superintendent of the Pleasant Valley School District in Brodheadsville.
Konrad is a native of Bucks County, and the new position places him closer to home.
Konrad’s resignation was accepted by the board of directors at Monday’s school board meeting. He is is expected to start the new position in January. His last day at Washington School District is Nov. 30.
“It’s been a privilege and an honor serving this district. We’ve been through a lot over the past 4½ years and we’ve made a lot of progress and seen many successes,” said Konrad.
He thanked the school board for “letting me be a part of that” and said he and the directors shared the same goal during his tenure, serving the district’s students.
Earlier this month, the Pleasant Valley School Board unanimously approved hiring Konrad. Directors approved a five-year contract with a starting salary of $170,000.
Konrad holds a doctorate in educational administration from Temple University.
“I’m beyond excited to be closer to family,” said Konrad, noting the new school district is located about an hour from his twin sister and an hour-and-a-half from his parents.
The Rev. Patricia Cherry, school board member, thanked Konrad for his service.
“I congratulate you, you’ve been a blessing to our district,” said Cherry. “I can understand how grateful you are to be able to be near your family. I can appreciate that.”
The school district now begins a search to find Konrad’s successor.