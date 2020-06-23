Washington School District will host a meeting to offer parents of students in the district an overview of plans for the upcoming school year. The meeting will be held on the Zoom platform at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Parents should check their email to complete a survey and to gain access to the Zoom meeting. Parents are encouraged to provide the district with up-to-date contact information, as email and phone calls are the district's primary communication mediums.
Superintendent James Konrad said, “We have lots of concerns as do all districts, but we’d like to bring the issues up with the parents whose lives are directly affected. Our staff and board, as well as our recently formed Pandemic Committee, have made some preliminary plans to get things underway again for fall.”
Among topics to be address are summer football and band camps, Konrad said. "We’ll review them during our meeting and address parents’ questions and concerns. We want their input and understanding."