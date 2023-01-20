Matthew Mols

Courtesy of Washington School District

Matthew Mols has been tapped as Washington High School principal.

The Washington School District has hired Matthew Mols to serve as the new high school principal.

Washington School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Mols, who currently is the assistant principal and director of the Career Technology Center at McKeesport Area High School.

