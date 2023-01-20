The Washington School District has hired Matthew Mols to serve as the new high school principal.
Washington School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Mols, who currently is the assistant principal and director of the Career Technology Center at McKeesport Area High School.
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get started. I’ve worked in an urban school setting similar to Wash High for nearly two decades,” said Mols. “My teaching style is based upon relationship-building, and my goal is to develop good relationships with the Washington School District community.”
Mols’ annual salary will be $105,000.
Mols graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in education. He also received master’s degrees in counseling and administrative leadership from Cal U.
Mols started his teaching career at McKeesport Area High School as a secondary social sciences teacher before serving as a guidance counselor there and then moving to the middle school, where he served as assistant principal. He has been the high school principal since 2020.
“We are excited about Mr. Mols. He’s got plenty of experience administratively, but he also is their vo-tech director. His background is very diverse,” said Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay. “We were looking for a strong character guy. He’s very even-keeled and down to earth, which we value. He makes a connection with kids, and at the same time we need someone to be firm when firm is needed, and he’s done that. He’ll be good for our students and staff.”
Mols replaces former principal Chet Henderson, who resigned to take a principal position in another school district.
