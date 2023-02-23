news1.JPG

The Washington School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved leasing approximately 36 acres of district-owned property to Range Resources, with an up-front payment of about $108,000.

Range’s lease with Washington School District also carries an 18% royalty from any gas that is produced and sold from the district’s property located in Amwell Township, several miles from the district’s campus.

