Students will not report to the Washington School District today due to a water main break at Washington Park Elementary School.
The district will operate on a Flexible Instruction Day.
Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 45F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Students will not report to the Washington School District today due to a water main break at Washington Park Elementary School.
The district will operate on a Flexible Instruction Day.
No damage was reported as a result of the break.
Staff writer
