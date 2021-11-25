Former Bentworth School District assistant superintendent George Lammay has been busy since he retired from his position in July.
Lammay was appointed as interim superintendent of the Washington School District by unanimous vote during a special school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Lammay will begin his duties on Dec. 1 as the school district searches for a replacement following the resignation of Superintendent Dr. James Konrad, who was recently hired as superintendent of Pleasant Valley School District.
Lammay had spent 34 years in public education, including 14 as a principal and assistant superintendent at Bentworth before retiring. He briefly served as interim superintendent at Belle Vernon Area School District when the district began its search for a new superintendent in July.