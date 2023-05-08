The public is invited to the Washington School District's spring concerts. The concerts are free.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the high school’s Choralaires, symphonic band and steel drum band will take the audience to the islands with their music.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 5:38 pm
On Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m., the junior high’s chorus will entertain, along with the concert and jazz bands.
The senior and junior high concerts are held in the junior-senior high gymnasium.
Younger students will perform Thursday, May 18, at the Washington Park Elementary School beginning at 6 p.m., when the fourth-grade chorus, fifth-grade band and chorus, and sixth-grade band hold their concert.
