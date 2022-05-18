Washington School District residents would not see a tax increase under the 2022-23 preliminary budget passed by the district's board of directors during its May 2 board meeting.
The board approved a preliminary budget of $29,641,103.
The millage rate will remain at 15.1578 mills, with no tax increase projected.
"There is some final tweaking, but the bottom line is there will be no tax increase," said Richard Mancini, director of operations.
The school board must adopt the final budget by June 30.