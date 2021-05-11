Washington School Board approved a preliminary 2021-22 budget last week of $29,126,045.
The budget sets the millage rate at 15.1578 for the fifth consecutive year, and does not include a tax increase.
“We’re pleased to be able to do that,” said Rick Mancini, director of operations.
The school district will receive a substantial amount from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is designed to help schools address the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students.
The ESSER funding will help offset a loss in revenue generated from mercantile tax, earned income tax, and local service taxes that resulted from the pandemic.
“The ESSER funds are a godsend,” Mancini said.
Additionally, the retirement of district employees will result in cost savings.
Mancini said the school district-run cyberschool implemented during the 2020-21 school year has saved costs the district incurs from other cyber and charter schools.
The preliminary budget, which is available to residents for review, was submitted to the state Department of Education for review.
A final budget is slated to be adopted at the school board’s May 17 meeting.