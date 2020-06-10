Washington School Board on Monday adopted a $28.9 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.
The millage rate is set at 15.1578.
Director of Operations Rick Mancini said the biggest challenge the district faced when preparing the budget was the projected loss of local revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shutdown of the economy will result in a reduction of revenue from earned income tax, mercantile tax, and local service taxes.
But a federal CARES Act grant for an estimated $600,000 is expected to offset most of the projected loss from local revenue, Mancini said.
Additionally, the retirement of two teachers and three support staff employees will result in cost savings.
The school board met in the high school cafeteria, with board members and others in attendance wearing masks.