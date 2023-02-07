Firefly Gardens

Courtesy of Dorothy Tecklenburg

In this file photo from 2021, Rotary club volunteers assist WashPa Outdoors with construction of the greenhouse at Firefly Gardens in downtown Washington. A generous donation from the Rotary kickstarted the project, headed by Pam Kilgore.

The Rotary Club of Washington is hosting a Valentine’s Day “Get to Know Us” party Feb. 14.

“We’re looking for people who are interested in making their community and the world a better place,” said John Hopper, club president. “We offer happy hour fellowship, public service opportunities and interesting meetings where we learn about initiatives in our community.”

