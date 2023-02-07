The Rotary Club of Washington is hosting a Valentine’s Day “Get to Know Us” party Feb. 14.
“We’re looking for people who are interested in making their community and the world a better place,” said John Hopper, club president. “We offer happy hour fellowship, public service opportunities and interesting meetings where we learn about initiatives in our community.”
Each month, the club offers offer public service projects in seven areas of focus: disease prevention; clean water; maternal and child health; education and literacy; community economic development; protecting the environment, and peace building and conflict resolution.
The money Rotary raises stays in the community or helps around the world. Locally, the club buys dictionaries for third-graders, funds scholarships, addresses the needs of local organizations and is a major contributor to community projects. The cslub raised $100,000 to renovate the Main Pavilion in Washington Park, and funded Firefly Garden, the public greenhouse and gathering space behind the bus terminal, as well as the Patriots Pavilion across from the Observer-Reporter.
“Look around Washington – we’re making a difference!” Hopper said. “This year we are embarking on an ambitious plan to clean up the community as well as a conflict resolution and positive peace training.”
For more information, contact Hopper at jpaulhopper@gmail.com or to register for the “Get to Know Us” evening at Danny’s Restaurant in Meadow Lands.
