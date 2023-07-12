WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Washington City Hall

The street paving schedule in Washington has been revised.

“Soon after the project was bid, we got a notification from a utility company that they have planned repairs on those streets next year,” Mayor Scott Putnam said after Monday’s City Council meeting. “It made no sense for us to pave them this year for them to tear them up next year. They’ll be paving when they’re done with the work, so we can save our money and reallocate that to other streets.”

