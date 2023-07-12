The street paving schedule in Washington has been revised.
“Soon after the project was bid, we got a notification from a utility company that they have planned repairs on those streets next year,” Mayor Scott Putnam said after Monday’s City Council meeting. “It made no sense for us to pave them this year for them to tear them up next year. They’ll be paving when they’re done with the work, so we can save our money and reallocate that to other streets.”
Roads now scheduled for paving are Brownson, Clark, Cumberland, South Wade, Summerlea and West Strawberry avenues; Isabell and South Franklin streets, and the senior center parking lot.
In May, council awarded a $303,156 road paving contract to Alex E. Paris Contracting Co. of Atlasburg. Paving is expected to begin within the next two weeks.
Also, council is expected to vote at its Thursday meeting to renew its property, casualty and liability insurance, which calls for a 12% premium increase. The new premium will be about $228,000, according to Putnam.
Richard Scott of EHD Insurance told council Monday that the premium has remained relatively flat since 2017, but is going up due to increases in area such as operating expenditures and property values, similar to what is happening across the country.
“It’s approximately $20,000 of increase from last year’s premium payment to this year’s premium payment,” Putnam said.
Also Monday, fire Chief Chris Richer said the Tylerdale Fire Station renovation project is about 90% complete. “All we really have left to do are the doors and some small odds and ends inside with the carpenters,” he said.
Renovation has included new flooring, kitchen cabinets, windows, rubber roof and painting.
Richer also said the department will be receiving a new engine by late August or early September.
Engineer Sam Carroll of Harshman CE Group said the Washington Park Playground improvements are complete, and work on a new walking trail at the park is expected to start later this month.
The playground now offers an upgraded play area allowing easier access for those with disabilities.
A motion is on Thursday’s agenda to accept the retirement of police Lt. Jack Hancock after 21 years of service. The retirement will take effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“His knowledge, experience and professionalism will be greatly missed within the department,” Devenney said.
