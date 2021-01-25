An employee of the Washington County District Attorney’s office is running for the magisterial district judge’s seat in District 27-1-01, which includes the city of Washington and North Franklin Township.
Kelly Stewart, 48, is seeking both the Democratic and Republican nominations. Stewart is an administrative assistant in the district attorney’s office intake unit. Her duties include preparing more than 2,000 criminal hearings for preliminary hearings every year. Stewart works with the 11 magisterial district judges in Washington County, and six assistant district attorneys.
A lifelong resident of the Washington area and a graduate of Washington High School, Stewart earned a degree in criminal justice from Point Park University. Previously, Stewart has been a community service coordinator for juvenile offenders with Washington County’s juvenile probation office. She has also been an advocate for victims of crimes with the district attorney’s office.
Robert Redlinger, the current judge in District 27-1-01, is not seeking reelection.
Magisterial district judges are elected to six-year terms, and preside over summary and preliminary hearings in misdemeanor and felony cases. They also hear civil complaints filed by individuals or businesses where the amount involved is $12,000 or less.