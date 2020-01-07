Several people were sworn into office at the city of Washington’s Monday afternoon reorganization meeting, including a new councilman and treasurer.
Joseph Pintola, owner of Hungry Jose’s tavern and Julian’s Catering, was sworn in as the new councilman and director of public safety.
“I appreciate everyone who voted for me and the people who are here for me today,” Pintola said during the meeting. “I hope I make everybody proud.”
His seat, for which Monda Williams did not seek reelection, was one of two on the ballot, both won by Democrats. Ken Westcott was re-elected for a third term on council and sworn in as the director of the department of streets and public improvements. The two Republicans who ran unsuccessfully were Joseph DeThomas and Dana Hammond.
Mayor Scott Putnam was sworn in to his second four-year term, after winning the majority of votes in the race against Mark Kennison. Putnam also thanked voters during Monday’s meeting.
“The city of Washington has made great strides, and we’re looking forward to another great four years,” he said.
The new treasurer, Anthony “Tony” Nicolella, won as a write-in candidate with 127 votes, after Carla Mast, the previous treasurer, decided to retire. His father was the late Bob Nicolella, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant on Main Street and a 20-year city councilman. Bob died in 2012 and the family decided to close the restaurant in 2017.
“I really appreciate the people who went out and wrote me in,” Anthony Nicolella said during the meeting. “I’m proud today and happy to be here.”
Lastly, Nicholas Dubina was sworn in Monday as the city’s controller. He ran unopposed.