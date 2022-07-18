Washington’s Pride festival is among the LGBTQ+ celebrations that is receiving support from the PA Pride Community Grant Program.
The festival will be getting $10,000. This is the first year for the PA Pride Community Grant Program, which was established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition. Organizers of 17 festivals are receiving grants, including those in such communities as Gettysburg, Carlisle, Lancaster and Reading.
“The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film with the Department of Community and Economic Development. “Uplifting events and festivals that celebrate belonging, accessibility and inclusion sends the message that in Pennsylvania, all are welcome to pursue their happiness.”