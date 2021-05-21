The Washington County Gay Straight Alliance is once again postponing the first Pride festival in Washington County.
The Washington Pride Festival had been planned for June 2020 and featured a parade, Jill Sobule as the headlining performance and an after-hours dance party. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation, organizers postponed the festival until this year, but many of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and government restrictions relating to large crowds were not lifted until this month.
“We didn’t have enough time to plan,” said Kathy Cameron, one of the founders of WCGSA. “So instead, we’re trying to do a few different things for a few different age groups.”
The first event was held last month, called Let’s Fly a Kite at Washington Park. Memorial Day weekend, another event is planned in the park, Gayer Than a Picnic Basket Picnic, which will be for those age 21 and older.
The Pride committee is hosting the picnic at the Stone Pavilion from noon to 6 p.m. May 30. Tickets are $25 presale on Eventbrite or $30 at the park and include food and non-alcoholic beverages. There will be a cash bar, dance floor and DJ A.J. Fresh providing music. There will be Drag Queen Hot Spots and summer games, according to a news release.
“We thought this would be a good way to bring in Pride month,” Cameron said, which is celebrated throughout June.
The organization is hoping to again hold Drag Queen Bingo events through the summer, and will offer catered dinners for its monthly Second Fridays for all ages.
“We’re also planning to have an event around Halloween,” Cameron said.