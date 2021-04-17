Washington police are warning residents about a game called “Assassin” that Washington youth have been playing with BB guns.
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the police department said these young people are “driving around town with BB guns and shooting at each other.”
Police said the guns look like real handguns, and received a call from concerned residents that there was “a group of males waving a gun out of a moving vehicle.” When police responded to the call, they were able to stop the vehicle and recover the BB gun.
“Please talk to your kids about this and tell them not to play this ‘game,’” police wrote in the post. “It causes very dangerous situations.”