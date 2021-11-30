Washington police have no suspects in the weekend shooting death of an 18-year-old Washington man.
The body of Connor Brock was found in a vacant lot in the 10 block of Seminole Avenue about 9:15 a.m. Sunday by a resident of an adjacent property.
According to the Washington County coroner’s office, he had an apparent gunshot wound. Brock was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m. Sunday.
Washington police Lt. Jack Hancock said they believe the shooting happened late Saturday night, but they have no suspects.
Hancock declined to comment further on the case, saying it is an open homicide investigation.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, according to the coroner’s office.
Washington police asks that anyone with information contact the department at 724-223-4226.