Washington theft

Police are looking for help in identifying this woman accused of using a stolen debit card.

Washington police are asking the public for help with identifying a woman who was using a stolen debit card.

According to a police report, the woman used the card at the Circle K at 701 W. Chestnut St. between midnight and 1 a.m. Feb. 9.

Jalayah Brown, of Washington, told police the card was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Canton Avenue. In addition to the card, a wallet, purse, $50, keys and phone charger were stolen from the vehicle.

Police are asking that anyone with information either contact the department on Facebook or to call 724-223-4226.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription