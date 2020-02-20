Washington police are asking the public for help with identifying a woman who was using a stolen debit card.
According to a police report, the woman used the card at the Circle K at 701 W. Chestnut St. between midnight and 1 a.m. Feb. 9.
Jalayah Brown, of Washington, told police the card was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Canton Avenue. In addition to the card, a wallet, purse, $50, keys and phone charger were stolen from the vehicle.
Police are asking that anyone with information either contact the department on Facebook or to call 724-223-4226.