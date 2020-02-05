Washington police are searching for two men who broke into a home Monday night.
According to a police report, the men entered a home in the 800 block of Broad Street at about 7:30 p.m. Police said they were wearing ski masks, and threatening the man who lives there with handguns.
Police described them as black men, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and possibly wearing white shirts.
According to police, the resident’s significant other and child were also home when the men entered the home, however, they were “concentrated” on the man.
The woman and child locked themselves in another room, and the man fled to a neighbor’s home. One of the suspects went outside to look for him, but he was able to hide until police arrived.
According to police, the two men fled the scene toward Chestnut Street in a white, four door sedan.