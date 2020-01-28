Washington police are searching for a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint on Saturday.
Police were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. to the Metro PCS at 57 N. Main St. The employee who was working at the time told police that a man brandishing a black handgun demanded money.
The employee described him to police as a black man in his mid- to late 30s. According to a police report, he has a full beard and is about 6 feet 2 to 6 feet 3 inches tall.
According to police, he threatened to kill the employee if he did not cooperate. The man fled the scene after stealing $370. He was wearing all black and did not have anything covering his face.
The employee told police he did not recognize the man.