Washington police are searching for two men who are suspected of stealing rent checks from apartment buildings.
Checks were stolen earlier this month from Maiden Square Apartments and Jollick Manor.
According to police, the suspects stole six checks from Maiden Square Apartments on Sept. 6.
City police posted pictures of the suspects taken from surveillance footage on their Facebook page, and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Anyone with information can contact police at 724-223-4226.