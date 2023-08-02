WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Washington City Hall

Washington police are looking to purchase six additional body cameras along with associated storage and docking station.

The cost is $24,152 for a five-year deal with Motorola Solutions. The gear and two years of storage carry a price tag of $22,352, to be covered by Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) funding. The additional $1,800 storage cost would be borne by the city.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription