Washington police are looking to purchase six additional body cameras along with associated storage and docking station.
The cost is $24,152 for a five-year deal with Motorola Solutions. The gear and two years of storage carry a price tag of $22,352, to be covered by Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) funding. The additional $1,800 storage cost would be borne by the city.
The police department received a PCCD grant of a little under $300,000 this year – a grant that was originally supposed to be $442,000.
“We’re looking to get some of this grant money used,” police Chief Daniel Rush told City Council Monday. “We really haven’t spent much of it.”
Also being sought is the solicitation of bids to install four external cameras on the police station. The cost would be covered by the PCCD grant with a maximum expenditure of $8,000.
Motions to approve the body camera purchases and the solicitation of bids for the external cameras are expected to be voted upon at a council’s Thursday meeting.
Other motions planned for Thursday’s agenda include the promotion of police Sgt. John Hritz to lieutenant and Cpl. Kent Mitchell to sergeant.
There also are a few fire department motions on Thursday’s agenda, including selling two pieces of training/fitness equipment to the city of Pittsburgh for $6,800, approving repairs for the Tylerdale station at a maximum cost of $6,500, approving the replacement of a side door at fire station headquarters at a maximum cost of $4,300 and approving payment for hose, nozzles and intake valves for the department’s new engine.
Council also is expected to approve the hiring of four public works employees.
Also Monday, engineer Sam Carroll of Harshman CE Group said the street paving project is about 50% done.
Roads being paved are Brownson, Clark, South Wade, Summerlea and West Strawberry avenues, Isabell and South Franklin streets and the senior center parking lot.
