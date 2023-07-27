Washington police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the leg Tuesday night in the city’s West End.
Police Chief Dan Rush said officers were called to Washington Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Michael Jackson, 24, told police he was shot on Broad Street near the Eighth Ward Playground.
