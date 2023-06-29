Washington police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Tuesday night.
According to acting captain Lt. Steve Devenny, officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Ridge Avenue. A caller to the 911 emergency dispatch center reported a 15-year-old girl had accidentally shot herself while handling a gun.
