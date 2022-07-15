One person is dead after a shooting in Washington early Friday morning.
Washington police identified the victim as Antonio Martinez, 19.
According to the Washington County coroner, the victim was shot outside Jollick Manor at about 12:15 a.m. Martinez was then transported to Washington Hospital, where he was declared dead at 12:46 a.m.
Police Chief Dan Rush added that they have a suspect in the case, but no charges have been filed. He declined to release the suspect's name, and they are not in custody.
Washington police continue to investigate. Police ask that anyone with information or potential witnesses call 724-223-4226.
Washington police were assisted at the scene by Ambulance and Chair, East Washington police and Washington Fire Department.