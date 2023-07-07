Two people are expected to be charged following a police chase through Washington early Thursday morning.
Washington police pulled over a vehicle in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street at about 12:10 a.m., according to police Chief Dan Rush. He said the male driver did not have a license, gave police a fake name and then drove away when the officer returned to his car. There was also a woman in the passenger seat.
Rush declined to identify either of the occupants, saying the case remains under investigation and charges had not been filed.
The man drove east on West Chestnut and eventually crashed his car into a home at 129 North Ave., East Washington. He got out of the car and fled on foot.
“The guy that was driving the car got away, after it was all said and done,” Rush said.
According to Rush, the passenger was the owner of the vehicle and is expected to be charged with obstruction.
As of Thursday’s deadline, police had not filed charges related to the incident.
