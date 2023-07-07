Generic Police Car

Two people are expected to be charged following a police chase through Washington early Thursday morning.

Washington police pulled over a vehicle in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street at about 12:10 a.m., according to police Chief Dan Rush. He said the male driver did not have a license, gave police a fake name and then drove away when the officer returned to his car. There was also a woman in the passenger seat.

