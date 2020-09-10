Washington police are investigating a robbery at the CVS store, 175 W. Beau St., that occurred about 11 p.m. Monday.
Detective Dan Rush said Wednesday that the suspect is a black man in his 30s or 40s and about 5 feet 3 inches tall. Rush said the man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.
Rush said that according to the clerk and surveillance footage, the suspect appeared to have his hand under his shirt, as if he had something in it.
There was no visible gun or weapon, Rush said.
There were no other customers in the store at the time, but there were other employees present, he said.
The suspect took about $75 from the clerk before leaving the store, Rush said.
Police posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page, asking that anyone with information on the man should send a message via the page or call 724-223-4226.