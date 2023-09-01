Washington police are investigating a reported shooting in the city Thursday morning.
Police Chief Dan Rush said they were called to the 100 block of Hart Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. An 18-year-old male told officers an unknown man walked up to his car and shot at him.
