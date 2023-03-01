Washington Police Chief Daniel Rush hopes to use grant money to purchase in-car cameras.
The police department received a $442,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
In January, Rush said some of the money would be used to purchase body cameras in addition to the 18 already approved by council in November to give the department 25, permitting every patrol officer to have one.
Rush told City Council members Monday that he hoped to be able to purchase in-car cameras that would connect with the body cameras.
“When the car sirens or lights are activated, it activates both the body camera and the in-car camera,” Rush said. “They also have a proximity sensor so anybody who comes in proximity, their cameras are activated as well. If you have a high-stress situation, the cameras will already be on, including the body cameras.”
Rush said he also has been looking into purchasing in-car computers.
“That will help us out greatly in running license plates and things like that, rather than having to get on the radio and tie up the radio,” Rush said.
The chief also said the department had a demonstration Monday for new report management software.
“Our current report management system is reaching the end of its lifecycle,” Rush said. “In November (2024), it will no longer be supported, so we’re in the process of investigating other support management systems. That software would also integrate with the in-car computers, (allowing for) less time at the station.”
Also, the first reading of an amendment to Washington’s alarm system ordinance is set for Thursday. It will allow city businesses to choose a system other than the required Gamewell system that has been in place for many years.
“It will phase out that alarm system over the next 21/2 years, so people will be required to get another alarm system,” said Donn Henderson, city administrator. “Most people already have alarm systems plus ours.”
If the new system a business acquires is a certified system inspected and approved by the city, the Gamewell system will no longer be necessary.
“I think there’s only a few cities left in the country that are still using the Gamewell system,” Henderson said of the system that originated in the 1850s. “It’s a very costly system and it’s antiquated, and this will help with costs for new businesses.”
