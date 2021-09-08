While police have a suspect in last week’s fatal shooting in Washington, charges have yet to be filed.
Leonard Wayne Williams, 36, of West Walnut Street, Washington, was shot and killed in the 100 block of West Walnut on Sept. 1.
Washington Police Sgt. Jack Hancock said charges have not been filed because police are still examining forensic evidence and have received conflicting information from witnesses.
According to a police report, when officers arrived at the scene Williams was lying in the middle of the road.
The shooter, who police have only identified as a man, was sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck when police arrived. According to the report, he put his hands in the air and repeatedly said, “He came at me.”
The man was taken into custody at the scene, according to the report.
Officers performed CPR on Williams until medics with Ambulance and Chair Service arrived.
Police spoke with a witness who said he saw Williams lying in the road while driving on West Walnut. The witness also said he saw the suspect, whom he heard say, “Why did he come at me?”
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco ruled that Williams’ death was caused by a gunshot wound.