The city of Washington plans to reopen City Hall and other facilities to the public next month, following the state Department of Health’s lead in lifting COVID-19 restrictions May 31.
The city plans to have start having public agenda meetings in June, at 6 p.m. June 7 in council chambers, followed by a regular meeting a 7 p.m. June 10.
“I want to publicly thank the COVID-19 task force,” Mayor Scott Putnam said during a virtual meeting Thursday. “They did an outstanding job.”
The city’s Farmers Market also is set to reopen from 3 to 6 p.m. May 20, along with First Friday events beginning in June.
The city voted Thursday to approve a $6,000 contract with R&R Fireworks for a Fourth of July show in Washington Park. Councilman Joe Manning said since the city got a late start in seeking out a contract, officials had to book the show for July 2, as many firework companies were already booked for July 3 and July 4.
In other action Thursday, the council voted to appoint Manning as the temporary director of parks and public buildings, a title formerly held by Councilman Matthew Staniszewski, who is currently enrolled in an inpatient rehabilitation program.
“They didn’t want to leave the department without any sort of director to make sure projects get done and things like that,” Manning said. “The council has the authority to do that. And I guess I’ve kind of been doing it anyway.”
Before entering rehab, Staniszewski was in jail for about two months, after state police said he was intoxicated when he crashed his SUV on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County in February. The crash was a probation violation from a previous drunken driving conviction in Washington in August 2019, which was his fourth DUI.
Manning said the council asked if he would be a temporary director, while Staniszewski is absent.
“It’s a team effort, but we needed a point man,” Putnam said.
Manning said Staniszewski wasn’t present at the October, November or December meetings.
“People started just coming to me for things, and I would take care of it,” Manning said.
Manning said in the last few months he’s helped oversee some renovations when City Hall sprung a leak in the basement. He’s also been overseeing renovations at the Main Pavilion in Washington Park.