The city of Washington is planning its second cleanup day of the year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3.
“We figured that’s a time when people are home and a good opportunity for folks to get some work done around their properties,” said city code enforcement officer Jeffery Donatelli.
The city’s first cleanup in April, which coincided with Earth Day, didn’t go according to plan. They had set up two dumpsters at local playgrounds in the city, but the company delivered them two days early and picked them up six days late, Donatelli said.
Long after the dumpsters were full, people continued dumping their unwanted furniture and trash at the sites. While city officials were pleased to see so many folks participating in the initiative, they’re going to place the dumpsters in a more controlled location this time.
Donatelli said they plan to place three 30-yard dumpsters at the city’s public works facility on Dunn Avenue near Washington Park for people to drop off trash, unwanted furniture or mattresses.
“That’s almost eight times as much dumpster space as we had for the last one,” he said.
The public works property will also be locked up after the event, to avoid any dumping issues like the one experienced at the last cleanup day. Electronics, chemicals and tires will not be accepted.
“That’s a good place to meet, if people want to volunteer their time,” Donatelli said. “The volunteers will be helping to get the items from vehicles to the dumpsters as quickly as possible, so we can keep things moving.”