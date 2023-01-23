The excitement and bustle of the holidays is over, and spring seems like an eternity away.
To fight the winter doldrums, and also celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the city of Washington will host a Local Love Cocoa Tour.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The excitement and bustle of the holidays is over, and spring seems like an eternity away.
To fight the winter doldrums, and also celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the city of Washington will host a Local Love Cocoa Tour.
“I really wanted to do something in the winter months when things slow down after Christmas,” said Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority. “I wondered what we could do for a pick-me-up for these businesses around January and February. That’s how it came about.”
The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, and so far, 13 city businesses are planning to participate. Businesses will be offering hot chocolate, each with their own unique touch, and maybe a special surprise. Some will feature artists and artwork and others will have musicians.
Chicco Baccello will offer hot chocolate cheesecake and chocolate strawberry mocha as well as hot chocolate.
The Table will have spiced hot cocoa and spiced mochas, along with chocolate-covered strawberry macaroons.
Kaleidoscope II will feature a cocoa bar and other chocolate treats, along with a 20% discount on various items. There also will be a chance to work on a stained-glass mosaic collaboration piece at the business at 7 E. Walnut St.
“My idea was to have a collaboration with the customers that come in that day as well as other customers that come in, in the weeks after,” said Amy Hess, owner of Kaleidoscope II. “We are going to do a heart mosaic from an old window. I’ll do a pre-drawn design underneath the window, and everyone will be invited to add a piece of glass to the mosaic.”
The finished product will eventually be donated to the community.
Hess sees the event as a way to build bonds.
“It raises awareness of the importance of working together,” she said.
April Ryan Boutique will offer hot chocolate and Baileys, while Cretans will have Greek hot chocolate.
World Wide Eatz will feature hot chocolate with whipped cream and chocolate/caramel syrup, as well as caramel apple empanadas and gourmet chocolate chip cookies.
Liberty Pole Spirits will have whiskey drinking chocolate, and each cup will be served with a secret love note that when decoded will earn the participant a free cocktail coupon.
Many stores will be offering specials. Cheerful Balloon will have Valentine’s Day heart “bouquets,” and Farmers and Friends will have a handmade charcuterie board for sale that will sport a heart emblem.
World West Galleries will have hot chocolate, along with artwork starting at $20.
Venue 19 North will be hold a vendor’s market that day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“It’s really coming together for downtown,” Brown said. “Everybody just jumped into it and wanted to participate. They need that little pick-me-up in the winter.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.