Fourth-graders at Washington Park Elementary are getting to know local law enforcement with the “Bigs in Blue” program.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh began the program in Pittsburgh, and this is the first time it has been implemented in Washington County.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers have volunteered, visiting the school twice a month for lunch and activities with their “littles.”
“We’re building a creative, positive outlet with the kids and Bigs where they live,” said Noelle Rosko, Big Brothers and Big sisters program manager and site-based coordinator, in a press release.
Sometimes those activities take them outside of the classroom. On May 17, they went to Mingo Creek County Park to fish and have a picnic.
“I think it was fun to get away from the school and explore the park together. We had an awesome day. We caught salamanders, a snake, but unfortunately, no fish,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Elizabeth Davidson in the release.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters hopes the Bigs in Blue program will help children be comfortable with police officers.
“A benefit of Bigs in Blue is that it also affords children to learn more about law enforcement officers as people, to help or go to for advice, and not be afraid of police,” Rosko said.
Those interested in volunteering for Bigs in Blue can call 412-363-6100.