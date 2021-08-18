The round of violent storms that rolled through Southwestern Pennsylvania last week left fallen trees strewn about Washington Park.
The lumber is now up for grabs.
To help get the trees out of the way, DeAnna Martin, director of Washington Park, is offering free firewood to anyone willing to cut the trees and haul the wood away themselves.
“Being that we are a small staff, it has put my guys behind,” Martin said.
“At this point, we just want it gone,” she added. “That removes it for us. We don’t have the crews to be able to cut it up. If they can come do it themselves, it’s beneficial to us.”
Before anyone can begin cutting up any trees, they will be required to sign a waiver at the park office at 283 Dunn Ave.
The waiver releases Washington from any liability for injuries that might occur while someone is chopping the wood.
“It’s to protect us,” Martin said.
City Councilman Joe Manning said either the city’s code enforcement or police officers will be monitoring the area to make sure no one cuts trees without first signing the waiver.
“We’re just trying to cover ourselves. I don’t think anyone would try to do anything. It doesn’t cost anything,” Manning said.
According to Manning, the city has offered free firewood from fallen trees in the park in years past, but said that “it has been quite a while.”
While many trees were knocked down in last week’s storms, Martin said the park avoided damage to any structures or shelters on the park property.
The park office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Martin said accommodations can be made for those unable to visit the office until Saturday.
“If someone contacts me about Saturday, I can come get that waiver to them,” Martin said.
For more information, call the park office at 724-228-2812.