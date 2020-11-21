Washington city officials announced Friday that all city buildings and facilities will be closed to the public as of Monday, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.
“We’re seeing cases spread faster now than we did in the spring, so the responsible thing to do to protect the public, our employees and mitigate the spread of the virus is to close our buildings for the time being,” Mayor Scott Putnam said in a news release.
Closed buildings include City Hall, the police station and the park office. Putnam said there wouldn’t be an interruption of services for residents because city employees will continue to report for work. He encouraged residents to call for any needed services.
For general inquiries, dye tests or building permits, citizens may call 724-223-4200.
For police inquiries, accident reports, vehicle release forms or incident verification reports, call 724-223-4226.