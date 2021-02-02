A Washington native has become the first woman and first African American to chair the Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund for Client Security.
Attorney Barbara Griffin has been named to the position by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Griffin is also the director of the Allegheny County Bar Foundation’s Pro Bono Center, where she oversees programs that provide free legal services to families and individuals with low incomes.
Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd said Griffin “has established an impeccable reputation for integrity and public service.” Griffin is an associate professor in Duquesne University’s law school, and served as an assistant attorney general in Texas, where she provided general counsel to the agency and wrote advisory opinions on a wide range of issues.
In 2018, Griffin was named the Tanya Niemen Pro Bono Professional of the Year by the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals. The year before, she was the winner of the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network’s excellence award, which recognizes individuals who have worked to expand access to justice for individuals who have few or no options when facing legal problems.
The Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund for Client Security reimburses clients who have suffered losses due to the misappropriation of funds by Pennsylvania attorneys. It is funded by Pennsylvania attorneys. The board consists of five lawyers and two non-lawyers. Board members are appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and hold three-year terms, and may serve for a maximum of six years. Griffin was appointed to the board in 2018.