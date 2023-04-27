Washington County’s NAACP branch will host a candidates’ forum at 7 p.m. May 3 at the LeMoyne Community Center, 200 N. Forrest Ave., Washington.
The forum will offer an opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates running for office in the municipal primary election on May 16. All candidates running for Washington County, city of Washington and Washington school board have been invited to make brief presentations and answer questions from the audience. Former Washington County commissioner Bracken Burns will moderate.
The public is welcome to attend with open minds, listen respectfully, and submit written questions for the candidates to answer. Questions will be collected from the audience beginning at 6:30 p.m. Voter information will be available and include how to apply for absentee and mail-in ballots, polling locations, instructions for first-time voters, and more.
Applications to receive a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received at the Washington County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. May 9. Visit vote.pa.gov and voting.naacpldf.org for answers to voting-related questions and to access voter services.
For more information on the NAACP candidates’ forum, to report voting problems, or request a ride to your polling location, contact the NAACP office at 724-222-7820, naacpwashpa@gmail.com, or visit www.naacpwashpa.org.
