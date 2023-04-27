Vote logo

Washington County’s NAACP branch will host a candidates’ forum at 7 p.m. May 3 at the LeMoyne Community Center, 200 N. Forrest Ave., Washington.

The forum will offer an opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates running for office in the municipal primary election on May 16. All candidates running for Washington County, city of Washington and Washington school board have been invited to make brief presentations and answer questions from the audience. Former Washington County commissioner Bracken Burns will moderate.

