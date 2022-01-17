Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.