The city of Washington is mourning the loss of its code enforcement officer, Ron McIntyre, of Canonsburg, who died unexpectedly Sunday.
“This has been really difficult,” Mayor Scott Putnam said Wednesday. “He was a great employee to the city, and he will be greatly missed, not only as an employee but as a friend.”
McIntyre, 40, had served the city since the early 2000s, when he was hired as a police officer. He was placed on medical retirement in 2006, after being injured during a fire at the George Washington Hotel that year.
McIntyre, 27 years old at the time, fell more than 50 feet from a window onto the mezzanine roof while rescuing residents in the hotel. He broke three vertebrae and shattered his pelvis, but made what the community called “a miracle recovery.”
After his medical retirement from the police force, he was hired as the city’s code enforcement officer, taking on one of the city’s biggest problems – blight.
“It’s a very important position to the city,” Putnam said. “His job was greatly needed, and Ron was doing what he could.”
Putnam said the city has reached out to its employee assistance program to offer counseling to the staff.
McIntyre is survived by his wife, Heidi, two young children, and several other loved ones. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau St., with a memorial service by Washington Lodge 095 Fraternal Order of Police at 7 p.m.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Faith UP Church. His family has suggested that any memorial donations be made to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation.