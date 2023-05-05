The two candidates for mayor of Washington presented their vision of the city at a candidate’s forum Wednesday.

Incumbent Scott Putnam and challenger Jojo Burgess took part in the forum at the LeMoyne Community Center, which also featured candidates for city and county offices as well as for Washington and Trinity school boards. Former Washington County Commissioner Bracken Burns served as moderator. The event was hosted by Washington County’s branch of the NAACP and the Washington County League of Women Voters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In