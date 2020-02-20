A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Washington man who police say assaulted a pregnant woman Tuesday morning.
Michael George Jackson Jr., 20, of 22 E. Prospect St., faces charges of aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence on West Walnut Street about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The woman who called police told officers she had been assaulted by Jackson. According to the complaint, she said Jackson punched her in the head and she fell over.
While she was on the ground, Jackson kicked her in the stomach, the complaint states. The woman is four months pregnant.
According to the complaint, Jackson told her, “I don’t care if I kill you or the baby.”
Jackson fled before police arrived.