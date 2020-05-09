A Washington man will head to trial in two different cases in which police allege he provided men with cocaine laced with fentanyl that led to their deaths.
Robert Michael Hayes Jr., 38, who has addresses listed at both 300 Burton Ave. and 829 N. Main St., faces drug delivery resulting in death charges in both cases.
The first case, filed by state police on Feb. 25, involves the death of Brandon Michael Howard, 37, of Washington, who died on Dec. 21, 2019.
On March 9, the Washington County Drug Task Force charged Hayes for the Jan. 24 death of Joseph Christopher Francis, 43, of Washington.
According to the county coroner’s office, both men died from a combination of cocaine and fentanyl.
In the former case, Ashley Renee Matthews, 34, of 300 Burton Ave., Washington, is also charged with drug delivery in resulting in death.
Hayes and Matthews both appeared before District Judge James Saieva Jr. via video Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. They are both currently in the Washington County jail.
At the hearing, state police Trooper Anthony Sayles testified that Howard was found at his apartment on Weirich Avenue in Canton Township by family members on Dec. 21. Sayles said he found Howard next to his bed with cocaine on a dinner plate, as well as his cellphone.
Sayles testified that an unread text message from “Rob” was visible on the phone screen, and that it was warning Howard to only use a small amount of the cocaine.
According to Sayles, Hayes said in an interview that he sent that message because he did not feel well after using some cocaine from the same batch.
Sayles said Howard also communicated with Matthews via Facebook, and that she acted as a go-between for Howard and Hayes.
Both Hayes and Matthews said in police interviews that they met Howard on Dec. 20 so Howard could exchange marijuana for cocaine from Hayes.
Both Brent McCune and Anthony DeLuca, Hayes’ and Matthews’ attorneys, respectively, argued the charges should be dismissed because neither was aware there was fentanyl mixed with the cocaine.
DeLuca further argued that Matthews did not actually provide the drugs, and was only present when the exchange took place.
Saieva held all the charges for court, but did grant Matthews $250,000 bond, when she had previously been denied bail. He did not grant bail to Hayes.
McCune made the same argument in the following hearing, also before Saieva, without success.
In that case, drug task force Detective Ryan McWreath testified that Francis had been found in his home on Lemoyne Avenue on Jan. 24. Francis’ siblings told police they were aware of Robert Hayes, and believed that he had sold cocaine to Francis in the past.
His brother said Francis had received threatening messages from Hayes about money Francis owed him in 2018.
Francis was a criminal defense attorney. However, according to the disciplinary board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s website, his license had been suspended Aug. 1, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to two assault charges.
McWreath testified that in an interview, Hayes said he had exchanged cocaine for legal services from Francis before. He also said that on Jan. 16, Francis wired Hayes nearly $1,700.
Hayes allegedly told police he had been with Francis and Matthews at his North Main Street Apartment on Jan. 22, and that Francis purchased some cocaine before leaving.
Hayes also told police that the cocaine made him feel unwell, McWreath testified.
Saieva held the charges against Hayes for court. Arraignment dates for Hayes and Matthews have not been set.