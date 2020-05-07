A Washington man was found dead Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the city.
Nathaniel Winter, 31, was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., the Washington County coroner’s office said. It was not immediately clear if Winter’s death was caused by the vehicle. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation.
According to the coroner, the accident occurred about 10:55 p.m. The driver was headed north on North Main Street and hit what he or she believed to be debris at the intersection with Brady Avenue.
Washington police did not release the identity of the driver. Chief Robert Wilson said the incident remains under investigation.
The motorist pulled into a parking lot on Wilson Avenue, realized the vehicle had struck a pedestrian, and called 911, according to the coroner. The driver remained at the scene.