A Washington man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident about a week ago, according to state police.
According to police, Andrew Gonzales, 18, was driving west on West Chestnut Street in North Franklin Township at about 2:10 p.m. May 29. Police said he was driving too fast for the road conditions and went into the eastbound lane.
Gonzales then went off the road to avoid a vehicle and struck a cable wire, and then a concrete staircase. Police said he continued down an embankment and came to a stop on the south side of West Chestnut.
Gonzales was transported via ambulance to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Police said he suffered a serious injury, but did not specify the nature of the injury or his current condition.