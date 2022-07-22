news 5

A Washington man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 7 years and 3 months in prison for traveling across state lines to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old.

James Russel Loar Jr., 40, will also have 15 years of supervised release after he has served his sentence. Loar was sentenced in the Southern District of West Virginia.

