A Washington man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for possessing thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines sentenced Jon DeTemple, 33, to 97 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh said.
DeTemple also must pay $45,000 in restitution.
The images had been uploaded to a peer-to-peer file sharing network and were presented to the court in October 2019. DeTemple pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.