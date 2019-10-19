A Washington man may serve as many as 13 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty in four different cases.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Shaquore Yarbrough, 26, to 6 1/2 to 13 years in prison Wednesday.
According to the district attorney’s office, Yarbrough pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation, simple assault, witness intimidation, prohibited possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On Sept. 2, 2016, Yarbrough was pulled over by state police and was found to have 45 stamp bags of heroin in his pocket.
The district attorney’s office said Yarbrough admitted to strangling and assaulting his girlfriend July 18, 2017.
While in prison, Yarbrough contacted the victim in an attempt to convince her not to testify against him, according to the district attorney’s office.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Yarbrough’s Third Street resident June 4, 2018 and seized heroin and $1,227 cash.
Yarbrough fled, jumping from a second floor balcony. He left behind a firearm with a destroyed serial number.
The cases were investigated by Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Washington City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.